Have you seen missing 20-year-old Harry Greenwood?

20-year-old Harry Greenwood from Lowestoft has been reported missing. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Concern is growing for 20-year-old Harry Greenwood who has gone missing from Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the missing Suffolk man, who was last seen by his family at 9.15pm on Wednesday, September 4 on foot in the Greenfield Road, Lowestoft area.

Harry was wearing a khaki coloured zip up hoody, skinny dark navy blue ripped jeans and was carrying a dark navy rucksack.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 9ins tall, medium build with short mousey brown hair.

Officers are concerned for Harry's welfare and are asking anyone who sees him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD ref:427 on Wednesday, September 4 2019.