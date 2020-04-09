Police remain concerned as to whereabouts of missing Suffolk man
PUBLISHED: 11:14 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 16 April 2020
Archant
Suffolk police has issued a new appeal to find a missing 39-year-old man who has been missing for a week.
Charles Hines from Beck Row near Mildenhall was last seen at his home on Thursday, April 9 2020.
Officers believe he may be using trains to travel to and from Suffolk and between Kilburn/Euston London and Birmingham New Street train stations.
Family members and police remain concerned for the welfare of Mr Hines and are asking for anyone who has seen him to come forward.
Mr Hines is described as black, is 6 feet tall, well built, and with a shaved head.
He has a tribal tattoo on one arm and tattoos on his other arm and chest.
Mr Hines has an American accent.
Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Hines, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.
