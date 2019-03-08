Have you seen missing Stowmarket man Robert Hatton?

Have you seen missing Stowmarket man Robert Hatton? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for a vulnerable 41-year-old man from Stowmarket who has been missing for a fortnight.

Robert Hatton was last seen on Tuesday, October 8.

Police have described him as vulnerable and say it is out of character for him not to have been in contact for such a long period of time.

He has been described as having short, light brown hair and being around 6ft 5in tall with a speech defect.

He also has a large black tattoo on his left shoulder and scars on his arms.

Police are continuing their efforts to locate him and ask anyone who has seen him to contact them on 101 quoting CAD 65 of October 16.