Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

An airman from RAF Lakenheath who went missing last night (Thursday, December 9) has been found dead.

Staff at the airbase had been searching for Camden Mello, part of the 48th Fighter Wing Command Team, throughout the night, but he was found dead this morning.

In a statement posted to Facebook this evening, the team's commander, Colonel Jason Camilletti said: "Camden, we love you brother.

"Lauren we are here for you, anything you need, to his father and family in Massachusetts, same to you all.

"It's an absolute tragedy, we mourn this loss with you.

"To our seven 48th AMXS men and women our arms are also wrapped around you all.

"When you all found out he was missing there was no shortage of manpower to go look.

"I know what he meant to you.

"Two hours ago I was bawling in my car over Camden's loss, this stuff is real and we're living overseas in the Covid era when there's two thirds darkness and one third day and all the other life stresses.

"It's natural to feel down sometimes, it's a part of the process.

"Keep battling, my goodness keep battling, we love you so much, you mean so much to the world and please please do not make a permanent decision in a temporary situation."

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android



