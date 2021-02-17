News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Police concerned for welfare of missing teenage boy, 15

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:15 PM February 17, 2021   
Reece Roberts, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds

Reece Roberts, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Concerns have been raised about the welfare of a teenage boy who has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds. 

Reece Roberts was last seen at around 6.20am on Monday, February 15 at his home address in the town and was last spoken to at around 12.40pm during the same day.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair. He also has his left ear pieced.

It is believed Reece may be wearing a dark green coat, black tracksuit bottoms or jeans and black trainers. He may also be riding a black BMX bicycle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Reece’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101."

Bury St Edmunds News

