Walking map revealed in search for missing 91-year-old man

A common walking route of a missing 91-year-old man has been established following his disappearance.

Robert Knight, from Colchester, hasn't been seen since yesterday morning (August 3) after he left his home address in Midland Close.

Chief Inspector Stephen Scott-Haynes, of Essex Police, said: “We have established one of Robert’s common walking routes and appealing to residents and local businesses along this route who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage from 10am yesterday to review it and then contact us if they can help.

“In addition to this route, Robert is also known to walk around Colchester Town Centre.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who have called us already with information and encourage anyone who has seen someone matching Robert’s description to contact us.”

Robert is described as a white man with grey hair.

He is believed to be wearing checked pattern shorts and a shirt with a collar.

He is also likely to be wearing white Reebok trainers.

Essex Police said: "The local community will notice an increased presence whilst officers carry out enquiries to locate Robert.

NPAS and our Dog Unit have been deployed since Robert’s disappearance and our officers have been joined by Search and Rescue volunteers."

Anyone who has seen Robert or has any further information is asked to contact 999 quoting reference 1133 of August 3.