Police appeal for missing Essex man with links to Suffolk

Essex Police is appealing for information regarding missing Stanway man Jason Southernwood Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Essex man who has links to north Suffolk.

Jason Southernwood, 42, was reported missing from his home around 12.20pm Tuesday, June 2.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Southernwood is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with tattoos on both his arms.

It is believed the may be driving a grey Peugeot 207 with the registration plate GJ07KYZ.

Mr Southernwood has links to Colchester and Lowestoft, while officers also believe he may have travelled to areas around Braintree and Chelmsford.

Those with information which may help police find Mr Southernwood should contact Colchester Police Station on 101.