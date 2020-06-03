E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police appeal for missing Essex man with links to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:01 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 03 June 2020

Essex Police is appealing for information regarding missing Stanway man Jason Southernwood Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Essex man who has links to north Suffolk.

Jason Southernwood, 42, was reported missing from his home around 12.20pm Tuesday, June 2.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Southernwood is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with tattoos on both his arms.

It is believed the may be driving a grey Peugeot 207 with the registration plate GJ07KYZ.

Mr Southernwood has links to Colchester and Lowestoft, while officers also believe he may have travelled to areas around Braintree and Chelmsford.

Those with information which may help police find Mr Southernwood should contact Colchester Police Station on 101.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

