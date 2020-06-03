Police appeal for missing Essex man with links to Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 19:01 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 03 June 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Essex man who has links to north Suffolk.
Jason Southernwood, 42, was reported missing from his home around 12.20pm Tuesday, June 2.
An Essex Police spokesman said officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Southernwood is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with tattoos on both his arms.
It is believed the may be driving a grey Peugeot 207 with the registration plate GJ07KYZ.
Mr Southernwood has links to Colchester and Lowestoft, while officers also believe he may have travelled to areas around Braintree and Chelmsford.
Those with information which may help police find Mr Southernwood should contact Colchester Police Station on 101.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.