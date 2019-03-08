Police thank the public for helping to find missing Stowmarket man

Stowmarket man Robert Hatton has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A Stowmarket man last seen more than a week ago has been found.

Robert Hatton, 41, was located last night in Bury St Edmunds after going missing on Tuesday, October 8.

Police had described him as vulnerable and said it was out of character for him not to have been in contact for such a long period of time.

Officers wanted to thank the public and the media for their help in locating him.