Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

27 February, 2019 - 08:22
Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police have released details of a car driven towards Plymouth by a man missing from home in Suffolk.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched an appeal to help trace the 46-year-old from Woodbridge.

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address at about 08.30am on Monday, February 25.

Mr Shipp is described as white, about 5ft 10in, with short, dark brown, wavy hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a purple jumper, blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

He left home in a silver Ford Focus, with the registration AV14 PFN.

The vehicle is believed to be in the area of Plymouth, according to police, who added: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Lawrence, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk or Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.”

The Devon and Cornwall Police log reference is 479 26/02/2019.

