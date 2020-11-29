E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Darryl?

PUBLISHED: 12:18 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 29 November 2020

Darryl Carpenter has gone missing from Northamptonshire - but it is thought he may be in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Darryl Carpenter has gone missing from Northamptonshire - but it is thought he may be in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 17-year-old boy who has gone missing from his home in Northamptonshire could be in Suffolk, it is believed.

Darryl Carpenter was reported missing at around 10am on Saturday, November 28.

He is believed to have links to Suffolk and he may be in the county.

Darryl is described as 5ft 6in tall, with dark blonde or light brown hair which is long on top and short on the sides.

He also has scratches on his forehead.

He is thought to be wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with a red Nike tick on them.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are keen to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 33 of today.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mapped: What are the coronavirus infection rates in your neighbourhood?

The latest coronavirus rates have been released for each postcode area in Suffolk and north Essex. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four arrested and dogs rescued after hare coursing reports

Five dogs were found at the scene and are now being held safely in police arranged kennels. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

100 new homes and children’s play area could be built in village

Plans have been submitted for an additional 100 homes in Mistley next to the existing Hopkins Homes development. Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Man dies at Port of Felixstowe after cardiac arrest

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the Port of Felixstowe this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Charlton boss Bowyer: ‘We should have scored at least another two or three goals’

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer pictured during the match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com