Have you seen missing 17-year-old Darryl?
PUBLISHED: 12:18 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 29 November 2020
Archant
A 17-year-old boy who has gone missing from his home in Northamptonshire could be in Suffolk, it is believed.
Darryl Carpenter was reported missing at around 10am on Saturday, November 28.
He is believed to have links to Suffolk and he may be in the county.
Darryl is described as 5ft 6in tall, with dark blonde or light brown hair which is long on top and short on the sides.
He also has scratches on his forehead.
He is thought to be wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with a red Nike tick on them.
Police are concerned for his welfare and are keen to locate him as quickly as possible.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 33 of today.
