Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing Suffolk teenager may have travelled to Norwich or Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:43 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 02 February 2019

Missing teenager Ayonda Gasela. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing teenager Ayonda Gasela. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police believe that a Suffolk teenager who has gone missing from home may have travelled to the Norwich or Great Yarmouth area by train.

Ayonda Gasela, 16, was last seen leaving her home address in Red Lodge near Mildenhall at 6.30am on Friday – February – to go to school but she later failed to return home.

She is described as a black female, 5’3” tall, with shoulder length black curly hair. Ayonda was wearing a school uniform of black trousers, white shirt, green jumper and a black bomber style jacket down to her knees

Ayonda is known to have links to London, Norwich and Great Yarmouth and may have travelled via the railway network

Her family and officers are concerned for Ayonda’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 381 1/2/19

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands of new patients unable to get dentist appointment on NHS, according to survey

Thousands of people are unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS in Suffolk, according to a survey commissioned by NHS England

Stella and Bill Jackaman − the Suffolk champions of charity Headway who died just days apart

Bill and Stella Jackaman. ‘They were a very devoted couple,’ says daughter Marion. Before Bill moved to a care home, ‘they’d sit on the settee, holding hands’ Picture: JACKAMAN FAMILY

Matchday Live: Shock on the team-sheet as Chambers and Collins both miss out through injury

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We’re doomed’ Is there another disastrous Dad’s Army remake on the horizon?

Dad's Army Starring Clive Dunn, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists