Missing Suffolk teenager may have travelled to Norwich or Yarmouth

Missing teenager Ayonda Gasela. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police believe that a Suffolk teenager who has gone missing from home may have travelled to the Norwich or Great Yarmouth area by train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ayonda Gasela, 16, was last seen leaving her home address in Red Lodge near Mildenhall at 6.30am on Friday – February – to go to school but she later failed to return home.

She is described as a black female, 5’3” tall, with shoulder length black curly hair. Ayonda was wearing a school uniform of black trousers, white shirt, green jumper and a black bomber style jacket down to her knees

Ayonda is known to have links to London, Norwich and Great Yarmouth and may have travelled via the railway network

Her family and officers are concerned for Ayonda’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 381 1/2/19