Suffolk teenagers found safe and well after six days missing

Two boys, who have been missing from Suffolk have bee located by police. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Teenagers Jamie Jones and Freddie Taylor have been found safe and well after they were last seen on April 1.

Jamie, 14 and from Felixstowe, and Freddie Taylor, 15, from Bury St Edmunds, went missing over a week ago and were believed to be travelling together.

They were both found safe and well on Saturday, April 6, and had been thought to be together in Braintree in Essex, London, or even as far as Devon or Somerset.

Police officers involved in the search for the boys thanked members of the public and the media for their assistance in the appeal.