Can you help find this missing 14-year-old?

Tiffany Morvany, 14, has gone missing from her Great Conrad home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager from Suffolk.

Tiffany Morvany, 14, was last seen at her home address in Great Cornard at around 7pm on Monday February 17.

It is thought that Tiffany may have travelled to London, but could also be in either the Sudbury or Bury St Edmunds areas.

The 14-year-old is described as black, 5ft 5in tall and with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a black top, and black jeans torn at the knee.

Anyone who believes they have seen Tiffany, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Sudbury Police Station on 101.