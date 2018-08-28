Have you seen missing teenager Tye McNally?

Tye was last seen on Sunday, January 27 in the Barrack Street area of Hitcham

Suffolk police are appealing for any information in tracing a missing teenager from Hitcham near Ipswich.

Tye McNally, a 15-year-old from Hitcham, was last seen about noon on Sunday, January 27 in the Barrack Street area of Ipswich

Her disappearance was reported to police a short while later.

She is described as having shoulder-length brown hair and is about 5ft 5in tall.

When last seen, she was wearing a yellow top under a tan coat with a fur trimmed collar.

She was also wearing black jeans and black Nike trainers and a multi-coloured scarf.

Police are aware that she has links to London, specifically Croydon, and potentially Manchester and Somerset.

Enquires are ongoing to locate Tye and anyone who has seen her or a person matching the description given, or has information as to her current whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting CAD number 132 of January 27.