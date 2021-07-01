News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for missing Suffolk woman Claudia

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:08 PM July 1, 2021   
Police are concerned for missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle

Police are concerned for missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 42-year-old woman from east Suffolk.

Claudia Castle, from Wrentham, was last seen at her home on Friday, June 25 and has not been heard from since Monday, June 28.

She was reported missing to police on Wednesday.

Claudia is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a heavy build with long, black hair. She was last seen wearing a flowery dress with trousers underneath.

She is known to enjoy walking and camping, and could be staying in the local area.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police asked anyone with information regarding her disappearance, or who have seen a woman matching her description, to call the force's control room.

Those with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 309 of June 30. In an emergency, call 999.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 3 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  1. 4 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  2. 5 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  5. 8 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  6. 9 'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank
  7. 10 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Tom Peers. The Muesum of East Anglian Life have been keeping busy over lockdown maintaining the walk

Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus