Police concerned for missing Suffolk woman Claudia
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 42-year-old woman from east Suffolk.
Claudia Castle, from Wrentham, was last seen at her home on Friday, June 25 and has not been heard from since Monday, June 28.
She was reported missing to police on Wednesday.
Claudia is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a heavy build with long, black hair. She was last seen wearing a flowery dress with trousers underneath.
She is known to enjoy walking and camping, and could be staying in the local area.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police asked anyone with information regarding her disappearance, or who have seen a woman matching her description, to call the force's control room.
Those with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 309 of June 30. In an emergency, call 999.
