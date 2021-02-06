Plans for 53 retirement homes on stunning River Stour site

Published: 4:00 PM February 6, 2021

Artists impressions of the retirement village at Mistley Place Park - Credit: McCarthy and Stone

Plans for 42 apartments and 11 bungalows at Mistley Place Park have been put to residents before a final planning application is submitted.

The former animal rescue centre closed its doors to the public in 2019 and while the Mistley Park tearooms stayed open, the sprawling landscape is a treasured and iconic feature for those in the area.

An aerial view of the proposed site with the River Stour to the north and cricket club to the south - Credit: ES Landscape Planning

The site is sandwiched between Manningtree Walls and the Mistley Cricket Club and Welcome Home Field, with a clear view across to the River Stour.

Developers McCarthy and Stone first put proposals forward to the local community in January 2020 and are now sharing their improved plans before submitting a full application to Tendring District Council.

Only 11% of the site would be developed into retirement housing, while the tearooms stay open and the rest of the land is to be enhanced and returned to Mistley Parish Council as a park for community use.

The proposal is addressing a need for specialist older persons accommodation as laid out in the local plan, as the percentage of over 65s in Tendring District is higher than both the East of England and Essex percentages — this is projected to increase.

Drawings of what the main apartment building would look like - Credit: On Architecture

Drawings of how the bungalows would look - Credit: On Architecture

The main building has been designed to include 42 apartments with a mix of one and two bedrooms, communal facilities such as a homeowners’ lounge, gardens and guest suite for visitors.

There is also provision for lift access throughout and an internal store for mobility scooters with charging points.

The bungalows would be built off to the sides of the main building, with 10 two-bedroom dwellings and one with three bedrooms.

A total of 46 parking spaces are also planned; one per bungalow and the remaining 35 for use by residents, staff and visitors.

McCarthy and Stone intend to landscape the site and put in new boundary treatments before handing over the vast majority of land to the council.

It has many mature trees and shrubbery which locals are keen to preserve, however the newest set of plans aim to retain much of the original landscape.

To have your say on the proposal email: feedback@mccarthyandstone-consultation.co.uk or call 0800 298 7040