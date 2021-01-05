Published: 7:00 PM January 5, 2021

The Anchor Inn, Mistley, is the only pub in the village and is at risk of being developed into housing - Credit: Archant

The last pub in Mistley is at risk of being turned into housing if the community cannot come together to save it.

In May, the landlord of the Anchor Inn in Harwich Road submitted a proposal to Tendring District Council (TDC) to develop the building into two residential dwellings.

However, in September Mistley Parish Council (MPC) nominated the site as an 'asset of community value' (ACV) and in October the property was added to the TDC register.

This decision can be used as a factor in refusing planning permission, and also means a group of people representing the community have the chance to bid for it.

In previous years, the Mistley Anchor was known for hosting events for the Mistley Rugby Club, darts competitions and quizzes.

Jamie Cambridge, chairman of the planning committee, is keen to see the pub stay as a facility for all the community to use.

"If a consortium can be put together resulting in a successful bid, then it will allow the Anchor to again become a much cherished focal point of the community.

"It will also breathe some new life into an old establishment, where opportunities for existing and new ventures can be realised.

"MPC is delighted with the positive and enthusiastic response it has received since TDC made the pub an ACV and hope that a consortium led bid will enable the Anchor to become a community asset and to be enjoyed by the local populace and visitors for years to come."

Several pubs in the area, including The Cross in Little Bromley, The Case is Altered in Bentley and the Maybush in Great Oakley, have been successfully taken over by their communities.

Carlo Guglielmi, district councillor for Mistley, Manningtree and Lawford, says he will support any group who want to take the Anchor on as a community pub - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Carlo Guglielmi is the district councillor for the area and said it would be a shame to see the pub turned to housing.

"I fully commend what the Parish Council are doing," he said. "Mistley, Manningtree and Lawford already have planning permission for many new homes and it is very important to keep assets like this available, especially for a growing village.

"I would be very happy to help any group who want to take this project on."