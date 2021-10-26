Controversial village homes plan set for final go-ahead

Published: 7:30 AM October 26, 2021

Nearly 500 new homes are to be built on the edge of Mistley - Credit: Mike Page Aerial Photo Library

Final approval is set to take place today on a controversial project to build nearly 500 homes on the edge of a north Essex village.

The much-debated 60-acre scheme - which will include around five acres of employment land - will see farmland developed off Long Road and Clacton Road at Mistley

Community leaders had opposed the project because they believed it was too big and would have been happier to see a smaller number of homes.

But the developers Tendring Farms Ltd appealed the refusal decision - and an independent government inspector said it should go ahead.

This evening (Tuesday, October 26) members of Tendring District Council's planning committee will discuss the detailed plans for the site and are recommended by planning officers to approve the development.

The site off Clacton Road and Long Road in Mistley where a new estate of nearly 500 homes plus five acres of business land are set to be built - Credit: Google Street View

As well as 483 new homes, the scheme will include open space and the industrial land for a wide range of potential business users and job creation.

The main issues up for discussion include details of landscaping, layout, appearance of the homes and scale.

Planning officers say the proposals show it will be a "high quality" development and meet all the requirements, with many of the previous concerns highlighted about the masterplan now having been taken on board and rectified.

Mistley Parish Council has opposed the project and recommend that there is a reduced density and numbers of flats given that other sites in the area are also to be developed with new homes in a few years' time.

The parish council also wants more mature landscaping and screening on Long Road and Clacton Road.

A report to the planning committee said the majority of the homes (some 69%) would be two- or three-bed properties. The homes are in neo-Georgian and Victorian styles.

There will also be 73 affordable homes.

"Officers have no objection to the provision of 15% affordable housing on the site in this case," said the report.

Around 20% of the site will be open space - and will include a large play area and two smaller local ones, two public green spaces and a trim trail around the entire perimeter of the estate.

The report said: "There are two open squares within the development, one with a shop and café (two retail units) on the ground floor in the most central of the two open squares. These create a pleasant area of public open space to mark the centre of the site and to the west, a suitable green space to break up the mass of the development.

"They also act as a focus for the public realm, accommodating footpath routes through the site, including a pedestrian link between the employment uses in the south eastern corner and the bus stops on Long Road."

A design and access statement from GRAFIK, on behalf of the applicants, said the aim was to create a development "that not only sits harmoniously with the existing settlement, but compliments it".



