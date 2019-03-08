E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman dies after collision between car and pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 22:34 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:35 21 October 2019

The B1352 where a woman died after a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The B1352 where a woman died after a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A woman in her 50s has been killed in a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The police were contacted just before 6.40pm with reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on New Road, Mistley near the bowls club.

The vehicle, a silver Volvo V70, being driven from Lawford to Mistley, was in collision with a woman aged in her 50s.

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the road is currently closed and will remain shut for another couple of hours while investigations continue.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 890 of 21/10 or email collisionappeal@essex.police.uk.

