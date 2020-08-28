Where can I be tested for coronavirus next week?

G4S mobile coronavirus testing stations will again be visiting Suffolk and Essex towns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing centres are continuing to pop-up in towns across Suffolk and Essex next week.

The mobile testing stations, which were previously operated by the Suffolk Resilience Forum in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, have been operated by multinational security giants G4S since July.

The company also operates the larger, dedicated testing site at Copdock, which continues to operate every day between 7am and 8pm.

Where will the testing centres be?

• Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, September 5.

• Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, September 1 and Friday, September 4.

• Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, September 2 and Sunday, September 6.

• Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, September 3 and Sunday, September 6.

• Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, September 1 and Saturday, September 5.

• Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, August 31 and Thursday, September 3.

• Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, August 31 and Thursday, September 3 *only open from 10am-2pm*.

• Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields, Corton Road – Monday, August 31, Wednesday, September 2 and Friday, September 4.

• Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, September 2 and Sunday, September 5 *only open from 10am-2pm*.

In Essex

• Clacton – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Monday, August 31 and Thursday, September 3.

Who qualifies for a test?

Anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a losing the senses of smell or taste) is eligible for a free test.

Essential workers, or those in their households, can apply for priority testing on the government’s online portal.

Do you need to book a test?

While booking is encouraged, testing sites will still aim to offer tests if capacity is available on the day.

Those who do not have a booking will be given a registration card with a barcode which must be registered with the NHS within 24 hours.

Tests can be booked on the government’s online portal or via the dedicated 119 phone number.