New mobile coronavirus testing centre set up in Framlingham
PUBLISHED: 13:16 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 02 July 2020
Archant
A new mobile testing centre for Covid-19 has been set up at Framlingham College Leisure Centre.
Testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, have been running alongside the main testing facility at Copdock Park and Ride for the past few weeks.
New locations for the mobile units have been added over time, with centres opening in Beccles and Sudbury in June for those showing symptoms of the illness.
You may also want to watch:
Now, a temporary testing facility has been set up at the leisure centre in College Road, Framlingham.
Its first outing was on Thursday, July 2 and it returns on Sunday, July 5.
It will also be in place on Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12.
The mobile testing facility also regularly visits Beccles, Bury St Edmunds, Eye, Halesworth, Haverhill, Ipswich, Leiston, Lowestoft and Sudbury.
For more information, visit Suffolk County Council’s web page on Covid-19 testing in Suffolk.
