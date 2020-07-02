New mobile coronavirus testing centre set up in Framlingham

The Covid-19 drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich. A new mobile testing centre has now been set up in Framlingham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A new mobile testing centre for Covid-19 has been set up at Framlingham College Leisure Centre.

Mobile coronavirus testing centres have been put in place across the county. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mobile coronavirus testing centres have been put in place across the county. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, have been running alongside the main testing facility at Copdock Park and Ride for the past few weeks.

New locations for the mobile units have been added over time, with centres opening in Beccles and Sudbury in June for those showing symptoms of the illness.

Now, a temporary testing facility has been set up at the leisure centre in College Road, Framlingham.

Its first outing was on Thursday, July 2 and it returns on Sunday, July 5.

It will also be in place on Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12.

The mobile testing facility also regularly visits Beccles, Bury St Edmunds, Eye, Halesworth, Haverhill, Ipswich, Leiston, Lowestoft and Sudbury.

For more information, visit Suffolk County Council’s web page on Covid-19 testing in Suffolk.