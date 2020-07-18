Mobile testing centres visit Suffolk towns again next week

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk towns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit towns across Suffolk and north Essex next week.

The testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside Copdock’s permanent testing centre, which is open every day from 8am to 7pm.

Where will the testing centres be?

•Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, July 25.

•Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, July 21 and Friday, July 24.

•Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, July 22 and Sunday, July 26.

•Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, July 23 and Sunday, July 26.

•Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, July 21 and Saturday, July 25.

•Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Monday, July 20 and Thursday, July 23.

•Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, July 20 and Thursday, July 23.

•Lowestoft – Water Lane Leisure Centre – Monday, July 20, Wednesday, July 22 and Friday, July 24.

•Sudbury – Wednesday, July 22 and Saturday, July 25.

In Esssex

•Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Tuesday, July 21 and Friday, July 24.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.