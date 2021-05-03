News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Google data shows Suffolk's movements since lockdown easing on April 12

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 6:00 AM May 3, 2021   
Sharon Chapman is thrilled to be open again after so long. Pictured with her client Anne Cornwell.

People flocked to the hairdressers, with many fully booked for months. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

More people in Suffolk have been returning to the workplace, supermarkets and retail than the UK average since coronavirus restrictions were lifted on April 12. 

The tracking data from Google shows that since restrictions were further relaxed under the Government's roadmap, more people have been returning to work, as well as enjoying trips to parks, pubs and shops. 

Park visits continue to rise, with an increase of 48% on April 17, the first weekend of eased restrictions, compared to the county's baseline.

The baseline period looks at the numbers of those who visited certain places between January 3 and February 6, 2020 — before Covid hit the country. 

People in Suffolk also appear to be more comfortable returning to supermarkets than elsewhere in the UK. 

Supermarket and pharmacy visits were just 1% below the baseline on April 12, meaning visits are almost back at pre-pandemic levels. 

Confidence is also growing as workers are returning to offices, with the numbers higher in Suffolk than the UK average.

It now sits at just 13% below the baseline, meaning we are not far off pre-pandemic numbers and normality is beginning to resume. 

Bus in Ipswich

Public transport trips are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On April 12, trips on public transport rose to just 12% below normal levels, the highest they had been all year.

And the hospitality industry also saw a huge boom as it opened its doors for the first time in 2021. 

Pubs, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and non-essential shops were allowed to reopen on April 12, with hospitality only allowed to welcome guests outside.

But even the colder April weather has not been enough to deter punters. 

Levels are now down just 11% on pre-pandemic visits, showing confidence is rising and people are supporting businesses as they try to get back on their feet. 

