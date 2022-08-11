News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Mobile library services suspended during heatwave

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:23 PM August 11, 2022
Library bus

Mobile library services have been suspended in view of the heatwave set to exceed temperatures of 30C in parts of Suffolk this week. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Mobile library services have been suspended in view of the heatwave set to exceed temperatures of 30C in parts of Suffolk this week.

Suffolk Libraries has announced the temporary suspension of the mobile library service on Thursday, August 11, Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

A Suffolk Libraries spokesman said: "As with the previous very high temperatures, we feel the more enclosed space on the mobiles would prove too hot for staff and customers."

The mobile library services are not fitted with air conditioning and drivers are situated within the vehicles for extended periods.

It was also noted that the organisation did not want to put their customers at risk while waiting in queues to access the bus.

They usually run three mobile library services across several hundred stops, covering most towns and villages throughout Suffolk.

Any loans due back on these days will automatically have their return dates extended.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11-12-2021 of Richard Keogh. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be hoping to have R

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Colchester United's Luke Chambers during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn,

Football | Match Coverage

'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon