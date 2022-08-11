Mobile library services suspended during heatwave

Mobile library services have been suspended in view of the heatwave set to exceed temperatures of 30C in parts of Suffolk this week. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Suffolk Libraries has announced the temporary suspension of the mobile library service on Thursday, August 11, Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

A Suffolk Libraries spokesman said: "As with the previous very high temperatures, we feel the more enclosed space on the mobiles would prove too hot for staff and customers."

The mobile library services are not fitted with air conditioning and drivers are situated within the vehicles for extended periods.

It was also noted that the organisation did not want to put their customers at risk while waiting in queues to access the bus.

They usually run three mobile library services across several hundred stops, covering most towns and villages throughout Suffolk.

Any loans due back on these days will automatically have their return dates extended.