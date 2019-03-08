E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mobile phone parking app launched at Bury car park

PUBLISHED: 16:59 24 October 2019

BID chief executive Mark Cordell with the recently installed payment technology at St Andrews Street car park. Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID

BID chief executive Mark Cordell with the recently installed payment technology at St Andrews Street car park. Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID

OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID

Shoppers using the St Andrews Street car park in Bury St Edmunds now have another way to pay.

A pay on exit trial will be trial at St Andrews Street car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA pay on exit trial will be trial at St Andrews Street car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk Council has been piloting pay on exit parking at the car park and has now introduced the RingGo phone app as another option.

The RingGo service allows people to pay via mobile phone.

Although customers pre-pay for parking, the service offers a message to people to let them know when their parking is about to run out, offering them the chance to top it up via their mobile device and stay longer.

The Flexi-Park scheme, which is cashless, was launched in the summer and runs alongside other short and long stay tariffs in the town offering people a choice as to the type of parking they use.

The trial has also seen the introduction of a check-out only machine, installed near the vehicle exit to reduce queuing at busy periods, and boosted network connection to make the car parking machines work faster and more reliably.

The introduction of RingGo was welcomed by the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID), which represents more than 400 town centre business members.

Chief executive Mark Cordell said: "I think it is important that this trial be allowed to continue and with all the improvements that have been made, I hope that shoppers and visitors wishing to make the most of their day out in Bury St Edmunds will take full advantage of it.

"Businesses in the town have previously raised concerns with us that they were potentially missing out on sales, with customers cutting their time short to get back to their car before their ticket expired.

"We know that Bury St Edmunds isn't just a place people come to shop.

"They also come for the cafes, the restaurants, the market and the events that we, and the Council put on to attract visitors. That is why we have pushed for this trial of pay on exit parking.

"I am delighted with these improvements which further demonstrate West Suffolk Council's commitment to working with us, as it is on a number of issues, to support the town centre economy."

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Rail line from Ipswich and Colchester to London due to reopen at 2pm

Network Rail engineers repairing the damaged wires between Colchester and Marks Tey. Picture; NETWORK RAIL/GREATER ANGLIA

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Should we scrap the TV licence fee? Is subscription the way forward for the BBC?

Killing Eve, commissioned by subscription service BBC America may show the way ahead for future BBC funding. Picture Shows: Eve (SANDRA OH), Villanelle (JODIE COMER) - (C) BBC America - Photographer: Steve Schofield

Police arrest man after boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described
