Mobile phone thief using directions ploy to distract victims

PUBLISHED: 10:52 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 28 October 2020

The distraction thefts mainly involving a male entering a small business and requesting directions Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop staff across Suffolk are being urged to keep their phones secure following a recent spate of distraction thefts.

Police have received seven similarly described reports of distraction thefts at businesses since the beginning of October.

On each occasion, the culprit entered a premises with a customer reception area such as a hairdressers or hotel – and asked for help or directions, waving papers around to distract staff, while they stole a phone from the counter.

Police have reminded staff to keep their phone secure and out of sight, if possible, and to be alert to customers who may use similar distraction tactics.

Phones can also be registered at immobilise.com or to location tracking apps.

Ipswich Central street ranger team has also received reports of distraction thefts mainly involving a male entering a small business and requesting directions on a map.

