Mobile post office for shop ‘devastated’ by flash flood

A mobile Post Office will now serve Sicklesmere after the village's shop was devastated by a flash flood. Picture: POST OFFICE Archant

A mobile post office is to temporarily replace services at Sicklesmere corner shop, which was devastated by a flash flood brought on by torrential rain.

A torrent of water recently engulfed the shop and the family home of Caroline and Daryn Reffel last week, with water up to knee height.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue had to pump water out of their premises into the nearby river.

The postmaster for Stanton has now agreed to add Sicklesmere to his existing mobile post office service, which serves 10 other rural communities.

The adapted vehicle will visit the car park of the shop every Tuesday between 9.30am and 11am.

The service starts on Tuesday, June 30.

Tony Bayley, Post Office change manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore a post office service to Sicklesmere whilst flood repair work takes place.

“We are grateful for the Stanton postmaster for providing a service to the most vulnerable members of the community who are unable to reach alternative post pffices.”

