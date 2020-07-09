E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where can I go for a coronavirus test in Suffolk this week?

PUBLISHED: 05:28 10 July 2020

Mobile test centres now visit multiple towns and villages in Suffolk, including Eye, Haverhill, Sudbury and Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Coid-19 mobile test centres can be reached across Suffolk – find out when a centre will be coming to your town or village.

Testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, have been running alongside the main testing facility at Copdock Park and Ride for the past few weeks.

The centre at the Copdock Park and Ride is open every day, 8am-7pm, and tests can be booked on the UK government website.

Those considered ‘essential workers’ can apply for a priority testing kit, and some people may be eligible for a home testing kit.

Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus – a new, continuous cough, high temperature or a loss or change to your sense of smell and taste – should apply for a test and begin self-isolating for seven days or until they receive their test results.

Where can I get tested this week?

Beccles: Beccles Hospital, NR34 9NQ

Saturday 11 and Saturday 18 July

Bury St Edmunds: Disused recycling station, Rougham Hill, IP33 2RW

Friday 10, Tuesday 14 and Friday 17 July

Eye: Hartismere Hospital, IP23 7BH

Sunday 12, Wednesday 15, Sunday 19 July

Framlingham: Framlingham College Leisure Centre, College Road, IP13 9EY

Sunday 12 July, Thursday 16, Sunday 19

Halesworth: North Suffolk Skills Centre, IP19 8PY

Saturday 11, Tuesday 14 and Saturday 18 July

Haverhill: Meadows Car Park, Ehringshausen Way, CB9 0JU

Monday 13 and Thursday 16 July

Leiston: Leiston Leisure Centre, IP16 4LS

Monday 13 and Thursday 16 July

Lowestoft: Water Lane Leisure Centre, NR32 2NH

Friday 10, Monday 13, Wednesday 15 and Friday 17 July

Sudbury: Great Cornard Sports Centre, Head Lane, CO10 0JU

Saturday 11, Wednesday 15 and Saturday 18 July

