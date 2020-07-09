Where can I go for a coronavirus test in Suffolk this week?
PUBLISHED: 05:28 10 July 2020
Archant
Coid-19 mobile test centres can be reached across Suffolk – find out when a centre will be coming to your town or village.
Testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, have been running alongside the main testing facility at Copdock Park and Ride for the past few weeks.
The centre at the Copdock Park and Ride is open every day, 8am-7pm, and tests can be booked on the UK government website.
Those considered ‘essential workers’ can apply for a priority testing kit, and some people may be eligible for a home testing kit.
Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus – a new, continuous cough, high temperature or a loss or change to your sense of smell and taste – should apply for a test and begin self-isolating for seven days or until they receive their test results.
Where can I get tested this week?
Beccles: Beccles Hospital, NR34 9NQ
Saturday 11 and Saturday 18 July
Bury St Edmunds: Disused recycling station, Rougham Hill, IP33 2RW
Friday 10, Tuesday 14 and Friday 17 July
Eye: Hartismere Hospital, IP23 7BH
You may also want to watch:
Sunday 12, Wednesday 15, Sunday 19 July
Framlingham: Framlingham College Leisure Centre, College Road, IP13 9EY
Sunday 12 July, Thursday 16, Sunday 19
Halesworth: North Suffolk Skills Centre, IP19 8PY
Saturday 11, Tuesday 14 and Saturday 18 July
Haverhill: Meadows Car Park, Ehringshausen Way, CB9 0JU
Monday 13 and Thursday 16 July
Leiston: Leiston Leisure Centre, IP16 4LS
Monday 13 and Thursday 16 July
Lowestoft: Water Lane Leisure Centre, NR32 2NH
Friday 10, Monday 13, Wednesday 15 and Friday 17 July
Sudbury: Great Cornard Sports Centre, Head Lane, CO10 0JU
Saturday 11, Wednesday 15 and Saturday 18 July
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.