Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

PUBLISHED: 11:55 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:14 17 November 2018

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Hundreds of US air force staff from RAF Mildenhall and their families are moving to Gloucestershire as the Suffolk base prepares for closure.

About 530 USAF personnel and 740 dependants will relocate to RAF Fairford and the surrounding areas, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.

The US Department of Defense announced in January 2015 the decision to close the Suffolk base, home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing and more than 3,300 airmen, but the US drawdown was delayed until 2024 at the earliest.

The MoD has said it will continue to support those UK personnel that will be affected by the closure of RAF Mildenhall.

Tobias Ellwood, Minister for Defence People & Veterans, said: “For more than a hundred years now our armed forces have fought in defence of our common values and interests. Our two countries have developed the deepest, broadest and most advanced defence relationship of any two nations.

“The agreement to relocate the United States Rivet Joint capability to RAF Fairford cements US presence at the base and will bring substantial benefits to Gloucestershire and local communities.”

RC-135 aircraft will use RAF Fairford as a location to deploy as required from the US, as they currently do at RAF Mildenhall.

The MoD said this investment, together with the presence of USAF personnel and their families, was expected to bring substantial financial benefits to the Gloucestershire economy and local communities, and secures the US presence at the base.

The US intends for the relocation to take place by 2023.

James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said: “USAF personnel are our friends and neighbours and have been for decades. Therefore, we are used to the military moving personnel and units as the need requires.

“For example Forest Heath is soon to be home to the F35 and the thousands of personnel that support this aircraft. We are working closely with the MoD and USAF on the long-term plans for Mildenhall for when it finally closes, and we understand that this relocation is part of that transition.

“In the meantime we continue to support all military personnel and their families in our area.”

The US drawdown at RAF Mildenhall forms part of a review of the infrastructure requirements necessary to support US forces and their missions in and around Europe.

Topic Tags:

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

11:55 Mariam Ghaemi
An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hundreds of US air force staff from RAF Mildenhall and their families are moving to Gloucestershire as the Suffolk base prepares for closure.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

07:35 Andrew Hirst
TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV naturalist Chris Packham has called on energy bosses to “work harder” to avoid building a massive substation in a “beautiful” Suffolk habitat.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

11:15 Adam Howlett
Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

11:15 Will Jefford
Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have saved a historic thatched cottage tonight after a serious fire started in the chimney of the house.

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

10:48 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

A drug dealing hotspot is to be targeted with increased police patrols after residents said they were scared to go out.

Dry and sunny weather is forecast, but prepare for colder conditions and ground frost

08:01 Mariam Ghaemi
This weekend is will remain dry, but will be feeling colder Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Plenty of sunshine is on the cards this weekend, but it will be feeling colder with ground frost appearing.

Most read

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heartbroken salon owner ‘gutted’ as hundreds of pounds of stock stolen in break-in

Eleanor Mann's business was hit by thieves this week Picture: CHARLES MANN

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Passenger arrested after knife found in bag on train

Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24