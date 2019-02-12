Breaking

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

Essex Police have put a cordon in place at the University of Essex in Colchester following calls about a suspicious package.

Officers were called at 11.50am on Wednesday, March 6 to reports of a suspicious package.

Police have also evacuated a section of the university and nearby buildings.

The university had been hosting an applicant day for prospective students at the time.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We await the arrival of the Ministry of Defences’ EOD team.”

The University of Essex tweeted: “Thank you to all our students and staff for reacting swiftly to this incident. “We will update you as soon as possible.

Rebecca Russell, a journalism student at the university said: “It’s crazy. It really crowded outside of the university.

“We first saw there was a scare on the police Facebook page but we didn’t hear anything from the university.

“We have been told not to go back to the university to try and help with the crowding.

“There aren’t any busses running to the university which means a lot of the 2nd and 3rd years can’t go home.

“I have loads of work to do so I hope they open again soon.”

First Essex confirmed that it has diverted its buses away from the university.

It wrote on Twitter:“Due to the evacuation of @Uni_of_Essex #Colchester, services 97, 98, 61, 62 & 75 will divert around the University via Clingoe Hill.

“More information will follow as it becomes available.”