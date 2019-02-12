Harwich beach closed after unexploded ordinance found

Police have closed off part of Harwich beach

Essex Police have closed of part of the beach at Harwich after the discovery of what is thought to be unexploded ordinance.

Officers were called at around 3.15pm on Sunday, February 17, by a member of the public who made the discovery.

A cordon has been put in place for 100 metres on a section of the beach near West End Lane.

The Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have been informed and police are awaiting their arrival at the beach.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would urge people to observe the cordon which may remain until later this evening.

“Please avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with.”