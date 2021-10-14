News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

MoD warns about night time Apache training

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:37 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 5:01 PM October 14, 2021
An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Ministry of Defence has warned that military helicopters will be flying over Suffolk throughout next week. 

While there is night flying planned, no sorties are expected to take place after midnight. 

Flights will begin from the Wattisham flying station, at the former RAF Wattisham site, from October 18 to 22. 

These exercises will involve Apache attack helicopters operated by the Army. This is in support of critical pilot training, which will involve the aircraft flying to firing ranges in Lincolnshire, and operating along the north Norfolk coast. 

The MoD advises residents local to Wattisham that it will be using an area of the airfield to the north of the runway to land at times. 

You may also want to watch:

An MoD spokesman said: "Helicopters can land anywhere, but normally we have them fly along the runway like a plane while landing in a manoeuvre called a hover-taxi. 

"Because of the specific nature of this training, the helicopters will be landing in an area north of the runway instead. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  2. 2 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago
  3. 3 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
  1. 4 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  2. 5 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  3. 6 Victim's brother 'sickened' by killer's diminished responsibility plea 
  4. 7 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  5. 8 Marcus Stewart: 'Bonne can fire Town into the play-offs'
  6. 9 Road closed near town centre after sink hole appears
  7. 10 Ray Winstone understood to be recording new film in Suffolk

"While the reality is the helicopters are only 25 meters closer to the fence than usual, they may sound a lot louder to residents."


Babergh News
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk coastal tube map, including Ipswich, Snape, Woodbridge, Harwich and Felixstowe

Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

person
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Naseem Edwards is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 24. Pic: Google

Court Watch

Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon