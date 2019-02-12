Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Full steam ahead for train enthusiasts as Railway club announce annual exhibition

PUBLISHED: 12:23 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 06 March 2019

Robin French with his layout at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Robin French with his layout at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A date has been set for the annual model railway show in Stowmarket which will attract enthusiasts from across Suffolk.

Kelvin Barnes (left) and son, John Barnes at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEYKelvin Barnes (left) and son, John Barnes at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Stowmarket Railway Club’s annual event will take place on April 28, at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Gainsborough Road.

The exhibition will see collectors, modellers and family members sell and swap their wares and traders will also be in attendance to sell new and second hand equipment.

In addition there will be demonstrations of modelling techniques and working models of steam, combined and diesel railway lines for visitors to see.

Christine Brooks who is a member at the club said: “The Show is a showcase for good quality railway models constructed by exhibitors. The exhibitors are approachable people and are willing to give information about their model layout and advice as to how they may have carried out various aspects of its construction.”

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

AFC Sudbury’s French set to feature against Ipswich U-23s on trial at League One Barnsley

Tyler French, right in action for AFC Sudbury against Heybridge Swifts' Luke Callander, is currently on trail at Barnsley. Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

Public enthusiasm for apprenticeships ‘high’ in East Anglia, but some employers less keen, report shows

Jake Docwra, who is working as an apprentice at the Stowen Group in Lowestoft Picture: STOWEN GROUP

Basildon are the visitors to Dellwood Avenue but Seasiders won’t take opponents lightly

Kye Ruel, finally back from pre-season injury in action for Felixstowe Reserves last weekend: Photo: Stan Baston

Blues skipper Chambers: ‘I struggle to escape from the reality of the situation we are in’

Luke Chambers at the final whistle at Wigan after Town drew after a late Joe Garner equaliser for the Latics Picture Pagepix

Where is our Brexit bonus? ‘Thinly’ spread cash puts East Anglia ‘bottom of the table’ for investment

Lowestoft's South Beach. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists