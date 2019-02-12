Full steam ahead for train enthusiasts as Railway club announce annual exhibition

Robin French with his layout at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A date has been set for the annual model railway show in Stowmarket which will attract enthusiasts from across Suffolk.

Kelvin Barnes (left) and son, John Barnes at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Kelvin Barnes (left) and son, John Barnes at the Stowmarket Railway Club's model railway exhibition at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Stowmarket Railway Club’s annual event will take place on April 28, at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Gainsborough Road.

The exhibition will see collectors, modellers and family members sell and swap their wares and traders will also be in attendance to sell new and second hand equipment.

In addition there will be demonstrations of modelling techniques and working models of steam, combined and diesel railway lines for visitors to see.

Christine Brooks who is a member at the club said: “The Show is a showcase for good quality railway models constructed by exhibitors. The exhibitors are approachable people and are willing to give information about their model layout and advice as to how they may have carried out various aspects of its construction.”