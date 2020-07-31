E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police on patrol at Stansted for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

PUBLISHED: 10:25 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 31 July 2020

Essex Police and Border Force held patrols at Stansted to raise awareness of modern slavery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police and border force officers worked to raise awareness of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at Stansted Airport yesterday.

Officers from Essex police monitored incoming flights, offered advice to passengers about the signs of trafficking and spoke to those who seemed to be in a vulnerable position.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Inspector Lisa Cooke, who is based at the Airport, said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking is a huge problem across the world and, here at Stansted, we conduct regular operations and patrols to spot the signs of anyone who may be being exploited.

“It’s just as important that fellow passengers, or other workers at the airport, know how to spot the signs of someone who may have been threatened or coerced into getting on that flight. Are they travelling alone and do they look lost? Is someone else holding their passport? Do they look malnourished, or have you heard them being verbally abused on the plane? Are they travelling with an abnormal amount of cash? These are questions our officers and partners ask every day.

“Today we’ve managed to engage with people incoming from all sorts of different flights and, hopefully, they’ll continue to look out for the tell-tale signs of victims next time they’re near an airport, port or train station, and in their everyday lives.”

