‘They literally are life savers’ – Bangladeshi restaurant cooks 150 meals for NHS hospital nurses and staff

The restaurant in South Street has regularly fundraised for the hospital Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE MARALYN BAMBRIDGE

A generous family-owned Bangladeshi restaurant in Manningtree has delivered 150 meals to NHS staff at Colchester Hospital in a bid to say thank you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mogul restaurant in Manningtree has cooked 150 meals for NHS staff at Colchester Hospital Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE The Mogul restaurant in Manningtree has cooked 150 meals for NHS staff at Colchester Hospital Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE

Staff from The Mogul in South Street hand delivered the meals to staff at the hospital on Wednesday evening, May 20, after spending the entire day cooking the meals from scratch.

Prepared by owner Minar Miah and his nephew, head chef Sumu Miah, the restaurant cooked 100 chicken biryanis with a side order of vegetable curry and 50 vegetarian meals.

Mr Miah, 63, said he was inspired to do something to brighten the mood of hospital staff after making friends with so many nurses and doctors in his restaurant.

He also wanted to say thank you to operational staff working behind the scenes to ensure the hospital continues providing the highest levels of care.

Mr Minar and his staff delivered the food to Colchester Hospital Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE Mr Minar and his staff delivered the food to Colchester Hospital Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE

Mr Miah said: “The NHS staff are all working so hard on the frontline and are putting themselves at great risk just to help others and keep us safe. They literally are life savers.

“All of the food is very fresh and cooked with love.”

Mr Miah and his team delivered the meals to the front entrance of the hospital wearing “thank you NHS” T-shirts.

The team has previously organised charity events for the hospital, having hosted a banquet in 2018 to support its drive to build it’s dedicated cancer unit, the Collingwood Centre.

The restaurant, owned by Manir Miah, cooked biryanis and vegetable curries for the staff Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE The restaurant, owned by Manir Miah, cooked biryanis and vegetable curries for the staff Picture: MARALYN BAMBRIDGE

Elsewhere, Mr Miah has donated 15 tonnes of food such as rice and lentils to his home village in Bangladesh, in hopes of helping the poorest living through the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Miah said: “I always like doing charity work – I love to do anything I can to help people.

“I’m not a rich businessman by any means, but I always do everything I can to help my local community.

“Simply put, if I can make someone happy, then I will.”

The restaurant has remained open for takeaways seven days a week throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and is offering a discount to all NHS staff.