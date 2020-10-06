21-year-old student caught with heroin and crack cocaine warned with jail

A 21-year-old man accused of possessing drugs with intent to supply has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn sentence on Mohammed Hussein until November 5 to allow his defence team to obtain a psychiatric report and other information about him.

However, he warned Hussein that the offences he had committed invariably carried an immediate custodial sentence.

Hussein, of Wandsworth Road, London, has admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Lori Tucker for Hussein said her client had a mental health background and had admitted the offences on the basis that he had been subjected to threats falling short of duress.

She said he had the offer of a place at university to study computing and science.