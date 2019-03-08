E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

PUBLISHED: 07:28 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 07 October 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Flood warnings remain in place in parts of Suffolk with further rain set to soak the county later today.

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWSAmie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Warnings were issued across the county on Sunday as a large band of heavy rain swept through the East.

The wet weather caused residential flooding and disruption on the roads as East Anglian saw its wettest day of 2019.

Despite the most extreme weather passing, a red flood waning remains in place for Halesworth where river levels are still high according to the Environment Agency.

Areas most at risk are the Thoroughfare, Chediston Street, Saxons Way and School Lane in Halesworth, the A144 and the railway line at Halesworth.

The warning will remain in place until the end of the day.

There are also yellow warnings in place for properties near the Rivers Blyth, Walpole and Chediston as well as the Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses.

Despite the weather drying up overnight, forecasters are predicting that the wet spell could still continue.

More rain is due to fall from around 5pm today until midnight potentially bringing further disruption to the areas affected.

