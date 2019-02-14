Sunny

Video

Suffolk dad who penned touching song in memory of daughter donates money to hospitals

14 February, 2019 - 11:24
Money raised from Craig Palmer's rap about his daughter Lola who died prematurely in 2013 has been donated to two hospitals. He is pictured with his family, wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A father who released a touching song in memory of his baby daughter has donated money from sales of the record to the neo-natal units at two hospitals.

Craig Palmer, from Bury St Edmunds, wrote the rap in tribute to daughter Lola, who was born prematurely in July 2013 at West Suffolk Hospital in the town.

Lola was transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, but tragically died 12 hours after her birth.

Craig and wife Sammie Palmer, 28, wanted to raise money for the neo-natal units at both hospitals, as well as helping those who go through the struggle of having a premature baby.

Craig’s self-penned rap, which describes the agonising experience of losing his daughter, was made available to download and through sales and donations, the couple raised more than £2,000 for both units.

Craig and Sammie Palmer hand over a cheque to the My WiSH Charity Picture: MY WISHCraig and Sammie Palmer hand over a cheque to the My WiSH Charity Picture: MY WISH

MORE: Suffolk father writes touching rap in memory of premature daughter Lola

Craig, 32, said: “The song has done really well and I am surprised how much money it has made.

“I used to write a lot of songs and record them when I was younger but that kind of tailed off when I started work.

“I wanted to do something as a way of giving back something to the neonatal ward who helped us so much and wanted to do something different. A lot of people do marathons to raise money and I thought that I would do a song and I got a great response from it.”

The couple, who have daughters Lily-Mae, aged four, and Mia-Rose, three, said they wanted to thank the hospitals for their support.

Money from Craig Palmer's rap about his daughter Lola who died prematurely in 2013 has been donated to charity. He is pictured at home in Bury St Edmunds with his family, wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMoney from Craig Palmer's rap about his daughter Lola who died prematurely in 2013 has been donated to charity. He is pictured at home in Bury St Edmunds with his family, wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I wanted to make people more aware of it because it was something I did not expect to happen to us,” Craig added.

“I have tried to make it as honest and as real as possible. It feels like I have achieved something in Lola’s name and is something I am proud of. “Although her life was short, she will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Sally Daniels, appeals manager for the My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital, said: “It is fantastic, they have been through a tough time but it is terrific that they’re going to help other families.

“It is incredible what he has done through music and we can’t thank them enough.”

Craig Palmer with wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCraig Palmer with wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For information on how to donate and download the song visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CraigPalmer6

Money raised from Craig Palmer's rap about his daughter Lola who died prematurely in 2013 has been donated to two hospitals. He is pictured with his family, wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

