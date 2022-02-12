News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews fight blaze into the night at barn with 2,000 straw bales inside

Angus Williams

Published: 10:38 AM February 12, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 fire crews to a huge barn blaze in Monks Eleigh - Credit: DAVID WALKER

Fire crews spent all night battling a blaze at a barn in Monks Eleigh which is estimated to have caused tens-of-thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called following reports of a barn fire at a farm off Highland Road in the village at around 4.30pm yesterday, Saturday, February 11.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 fire crews to a huge barn blaze in Monks Eleigh - Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

They arrived to find a steel-framed barn full of 2,000 large straw bales – estimated to be worth just over £50,000 – was ablaze.

At one point of the evening 15 fire vehicles were at the scene. 

Over the course of the evening, seven fire crews came from as far away as Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge and managed to contain the blaze to the barn.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 fire crews to a huge barn blaze in Monks Eleigh - Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The flames were extinguished shortly after midnight, but crews stayed on the scene until just after 9am today, Saturday, February 12, making sure the blaze did not reignite and that all embers had been put out.

No details on how the blaze started were available from a fire service spokeswoman.

