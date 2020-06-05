‘Monster’ spider caught crossing A14

The spider appears to be crossing the A14 outside of Ipswich Picture: JOHN LAWRENCE Archant

At first glance, this picture might suggest a huge spider is dodging traffic and making its way across the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, you do not have to worry about a giant eight-legged creature on the loose in Suffolk - a spider has simply walked over the lens of a traffic camera.

You may also want to watch:

The well-timed picture was taken by John Lawrence, who was checking the level of traffic on the A14 just outside of Ipswich.

Mr Lawrence waited until the spider was in the perfect position to make it seem like it was crossing the road before taking the picture.

He joked: “We were told that it is highly unlikely that Covid-19 would affect wildlife in any way.”