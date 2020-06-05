E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Monster’ spider caught crossing A14

PUBLISHED: 20:00 05 June 2020

The spider appears to be crossing the A14 outside of Ipswich Picture: JOHN LAWRENCE

The spider appears to be crossing the A14 outside of Ipswich Picture: JOHN LAWRENCE

At first glance, this picture might suggest a huge spider is dodging traffic and making its way across the A14.

However, you do not have to worry about a giant eight-legged creature on the loose in Suffolk - a spider has simply walked over the lens of a traffic camera.

The well-timed picture was taken by John Lawrence, who was checking the level of traffic on the A14 just outside of Ipswich.

Mr Lawrence waited until the spider was in the perfect position to make it seem like it was crossing the road before taking the picture.

He joked: “We were told that it is highly unlikely that Covid-19 would affect wildlife in any way.”

