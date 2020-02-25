E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

PUBLISHED: 16:39 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 25 February 2020

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A doctor's surgery in Colchester is closed due to reports of a potential case of coronavirus.

The suspected coronavirus outbreak close the Mount Chambers doctors surgery until 11am Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe suspected coronavirus outbreak close the Mount Chambers doctors surgery until 11am Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rowhedge Surgery, Rectory Road, has been closed as a result of the potential case with doctors hoping to reopen the surgery tomorrow, February 26.

The closure is the second in Essex in 24 hours with the Monut Chambers Surgery in Coggeshall Road, Braintree, also closing earlier today.

The GP surgery had signs on its door warning patients not to enter this morning, February 25.

A sign in the window said: "The surgery is currently closed due to a possible case of coronavirus being investigated.

"If you need a doctor please dial 111."

The surgery, after carrying out the necessary tests and cleaning operation, was able to open to patients about 11am.

You may also want to watch:

An NHS Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group spokesman said: "Mount Chambers Surgery in Braintree was temporarily closed this morning to enable a clean of the surgery as a routine precautionary measure.

"Patients will be advised if their appointment needs to be rearranged.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients."

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei Province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should:

- Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu

- Call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area

- Follow this advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas (a full list can be found on the government website) that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

St Francis Tower flat owners take cladding fight to Westminster

Philip with Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and fellow St Francis Tower campaigner Michele Picture: PHILIP MARICIC

Man charged in connection with 22-year-old murder

Grant's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER
Drive 24