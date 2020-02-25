Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

A doctor's surgery in Colchester is closed due to reports of a potential case of coronavirus.

Rowhedge Surgery, Rectory Road, has been closed as a result of the potential case with doctors hoping to reopen the surgery tomorrow, February 26.

The closure is the second in Essex in 24 hours with the Monut Chambers Surgery in Coggeshall Road, Braintree, also closing earlier today.

The GP surgery had signs on its door warning patients not to enter this morning, February 25.

A sign in the window said: "The surgery is currently closed due to a possible case of coronavirus being investigated.

"If you need a doctor please dial 111."

The surgery, after carrying out the necessary tests and cleaning operation, was able to open to patients about 11am.

An NHS Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group spokesman said: "Mount Chambers Surgery in Braintree was temporarily closed this morning to enable a clean of the surgery as a routine precautionary measure.

"Patients will be advised if their appointment needs to be rearranged.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients."

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei Province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should:

- Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu

- Call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area

- Follow this advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas (a full list can be found on the government website) that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.