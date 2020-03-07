E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mopeds stolen at knifepoint in robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 07 March 2020

The mopeds were taken from a driveway in Colchester (file photo) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Police are appealing for information after two mopeds were taken after a man threatened his victim with a knife on his driveway.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Friday evening in Straight Road in Colchester, when the victim witnessed a the knife-wielding suspect take the two vehicles.

One of the mopeds was later recovered in Westlands Park.

Essex Police believe the suspect was being assisted by two other men, who were all wearing dark-coloured hooded tops.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number 42/3627/20.

