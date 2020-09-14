E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More backing for survey which warns Suffolk is still nervous about Covid

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 September 2020

People are back doing some of their normal activities post-lockdown but life has changed for us all. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People are back doing some of their normal activities post-lockdown but life has changed for us all. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More evidence of public concern about Covid-19 has emerged after we published our survey showing how many people were still very anxious about the pandemic – and were not yet ready to return to their pre-lockdown lives.

We ran our survey earlier this month which showed that about two thirds of those who took part were still nervous about visiting pubs or restaurants – and almost half said they would rather see a second lockdown rather than leaving schools or pubs open if there is a second wave of the virus.

MORE: What you told us about Covid and lockdown

Now a poll by YouGov has shown that two thirds of respondents would support a second lockdown if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile the results of our survey are being studied by county council officials who are trying to build up a picture of the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on Suffolk – although they are not able to treat it like an official consultation because we were not able to record all the details of those who took part like the council does

However council leader Matthew Hicks said it still provided valuable background for them. He said: “We must not underestimate the impact that Covid-19 has had on the way people live, work, travel and interact.

“That’s why look at all kinds of research, such as this survey from Archant, to help public sector organisations better understand more about what people are thinking, feeling and experiencing.

“We are all going through this together but appreciating what others are saying about their lives is essential if we are going to support as many as many people as possible.”

Our findings that the vast majority of people who have been working at home during the lockdown do not want to return to the workplace full-time back up other similar reports which are forcing transport managers – especially rail companies – to contemplate a world in which they cannot rely on five-day-a-week commuters to provide them with an income.

And although 16% does not look like a large figure, transport officials believe if one in six people really do switch to walking or cycling to get around, that could have a major impact on the county’s roads over the coming years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Everything you need to know about Ipswich in the USA and Oz

Welcome to Ipswich, Australia - one of the settlements named after Ipswich in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

Ipswich mum on joy of giving birth after having PCOS

Ipswich's Rachel Woodward and her daughter Adele, each with one of their nails painted, to represent the one in 10 people who have PCOS. Picture: BOURN HALL

More backing for survey which warns Suffolk is still nervous about Covid

People are back doing some of their normal activities post-lockdown but life has changed for us all. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tens of thousands of ‘laughing gas’ cartridges seized at Suffolk port

Nitrous oxide cannisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN