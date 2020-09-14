More backing for survey which warns Suffolk is still nervous about Covid

More evidence of public concern about Covid-19 has emerged after we published our survey showing how many people were still very anxious about the pandemic – and were not yet ready to return to their pre-lockdown lives.

We ran our survey earlier this month which showed that about two thirds of those who took part were still nervous about visiting pubs or restaurants – and almost half said they would rather see a second lockdown rather than leaving schools or pubs open if there is a second wave of the virus.

Now a poll by YouGov has shown that two thirds of respondents would support a second lockdown if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Meanwhile the results of our survey are being studied by county council officials who are trying to build up a picture of the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on Suffolk – although they are not able to treat it like an official consultation because we were not able to record all the details of those who took part like the council does

However council leader Matthew Hicks said it still provided valuable background for them. He said: “We must not underestimate the impact that Covid-19 has had on the way people live, work, travel and interact.

“That’s why look at all kinds of research, such as this survey from Archant, to help public sector organisations better understand more about what people are thinking, feeling and experiencing.

“We are all going through this together but appreciating what others are saying about their lives is essential if we are going to support as many as many people as possible.”

Our findings that the vast majority of people who have been working at home during the lockdown do not want to return to the workplace full-time back up other similar reports which are forcing transport managers – especially rail companies – to contemplate a world in which they cannot rely on five-day-a-week commuters to provide them with an income.

And although 16% does not look like a large figure, transport officials believe if one in six people really do switch to walking or cycling to get around, that could have a major impact on the county’s roads over the coming years.