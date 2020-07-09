More bins installed to cope with ‘unwelcome rise in litter’ as lockdown eases

Some of the rubbish left in Ipswich's parks as lockdown restrictions ease Picture: JASON ALEXANDER JASON ALEXANDER

Councils in Suffolk are being forced to install additional bins and empty them more frequently due to an “unwelcome rise in litter” as more people begin to enjoy time at parks and beaches.

Bags of rubbish left at the entrance of the footpath that leads to the beach in Covehithe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bags of rubbish left at the entrance of the footpath that leads to the beach in Covehithe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pictures of overflowing bins have been emerging on social media from across the county – with some of Suffolk’s beauty spots left with trails of rubbish as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

This has led to councils taking action – installing more bins and emptying them more often, but also urging residents to help.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “We are working hard to keep Ipswich as clean and safe as we can - this includes emptying litter bins in popular areas on a regular basis.

“We have also installed additional bins and waste stations in Christchurch, Holywells and Chantry parks.”

The council spokesman said it was doing its best to manage the increase in waste but is urging people to take their rubbish home.

“Keeping our public spaces clean is a shared responsibility and we urge Ipswich residents to be considerate of other people and the environment,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in the east of the county, the amount of litter discarded across East Suffolk – particularly its beaches – has increased dramatically.

The council is urging people to take their rubbish home, adding the increase in visitors has “brought an unwelcome increase in litter”.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “To tackle the growing litter issue, East Suffolk Norse has installed additional waste bins in popular areas and is emptying all litter bins more frequently.”

The council said whilst many people are using the litter bins provided at beaches, parks and other popular open spaces, others are dropping litter during their visit or are leaving rubbish beside bins which “although well meaning, is still a form of littering”.

They added that a large amount of the litter currently being collected is takeaway food packaging, which is not only unsightly and damaging for the environment, but is also attractive to pests.

They are reminding people that “their rubbish is their responsibility”.

Councillor James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We have some of the most beautiful beaches and rural areas in the country and as some restrictions are lifted, we want our residents to be able to enjoy these areas safely.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in litter especially from takeaway and fast food businesses. There is no excuse for littering.

“We appreciate that bins may be filling up more quickly and we are doing all we can to empty bins as often as possible. If a bin is full, please look for another or take your rubbish home.

“Small actions make a big difference and if everyone takes responsibility for their own rubbish when out and about, we will hopefully experience far less litter in our beautiful district.”

Meanwhile, in Dedham, the parish council has been forced to remove litter bins after crowds of visitors left a trail of “unsightly” and “dangerous” rubbish.

The tourism hot spot has been inundated with crowds during the weeks of fine weather - but as a result the litter issue has escalated with disposable barbecues, glass bottles and even human excrement left behind.

And even those who do clear up after themselves have been dumping rubbish next to already over-flowing rubbish bins down by the River Stour, leaving it for teams of volunteers to clear the next morning.

Now the parish council feels it has no option but to remove the bins in the hope it will encourage people to take their rubbish home.