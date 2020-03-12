Further catalytic converter thefts reported in Suffolk

Police have urged motorists to remain vigilant after a further spate of catalytic converter thefts were reported in Ipswich and mid Suffolk.

A Honda Jazz had its catalytic converter taken while it was parked in Crown Street car park in Ipswich, between 11.10am and 1pm on Wednesday, March 4.

The valuable part was also stolen from a Toyota Auris parked in the multi-storey car park in Burrell Road, Ipswich, between 8.15am on Wednesday, March 4 and 11pm on Thursday, March 5.

Another Honda Jazz had its converter taken from the car park in Rope Walk, Ipswich between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 4.

At some point between 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 4 and 9.05am on Thursday, March 5, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Hyundai Tucson that was parked in a layby opposite Stowmarket Road, Needham Market.

The thefts come after a converter was stolen from a Hyundai Sante Fe parked in Elton Business Park in Hadleigh Road in Ipswich overnight on February 28.

And overnight on February 27, a Kia Sportage was targeted in Fairfax Gardens, Needham Market.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact police quoting the following crime references:

-Crown Street: 37/13977/20

-Burrell Road: 37/14086/20

-Rope Walk: 37/14064/20

-Stowmarket Road: 37/13900/20

-Elton Business Park: 37/13131/20

-Fairfax Gardens: 37/12616/20