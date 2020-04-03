New coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex in 24 hours

More Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Suffolk and Essex Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk, with Essex seeing an increase of 21 in the past 24 hours, latest government figures have revealed.

Covid-19 cases in Suffolk increased from 157 to 161, while Essex jumped from 526 to 547.

Across the east of England, confirmed cases rose from 2,233 to 2,384.

The latest statistics come after it was revealed today that 14 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at Ipswich Hospital and another three at Colchester – after an admin error meant they were not reported over a three-week period.

Nationally, more than 650 people have died in the UK from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

New data released by the Government shows that as of 9am on April 3, a total of 173,784 people have been tested for the virus with 38,168 testing positive, an increase of 4,450.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, speaking at the daily government press briefing, said the coronavirus “continues its grim march” before he reiterated the latest data of tests and deaths.

He said: “We are reminded again today that for the NHS this truly is the frontline.

“In the last 24 hours, two nurses and two healthcare assistants have tragically died fighting coronavirus.

“Every life lost to this dreadful disease makes me more determined than ever to push for victory.”