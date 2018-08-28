Liverpool Street train disruption and cancellations expected until 9pm

Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Delays and cancellations continue on trains going to and from London Liverpool Street after an earlier points failure.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia have announced that a points failure has led to all services running from and to the station travelling at reduced speeds, leading to congestion on the tracks.

Already the 9.35pm train from Colchester to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

Delays of up to 15 minutes, alterations and further cancellations are expected for all lines to Ipswich, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree until 9pm tonight.

Greater Anglia have apologised for any inconvenience to commuters.

They have also encouraged train passengers to check their website for changes.

The train company were forced to make announcements earlier today after another points failure caused delays on services heading out of London Liverpool Street Station.