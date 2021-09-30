New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming

Published: 2:31 PM September 30, 2021

The Street in Kersey has been closed to allow filming for a Netflix production to continue - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A road in a Suffolk village has been closed as filming continues in Suffolk for a new Netflix film.

The Street, in Kersey, is closed from 6am to 8pm today and it is understood that film crews have been filming a car crash scene in the village.

It is believed that the project will be called Cold Harbour Lane with production crews also filming in Lavenham.

Market Place was closed to motorists yesterday, Wednesday, September 29 for filming.

- Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Some businesses in Lavenham have been transformed as part of the filming.

Lavenham Blue vintage tea rooms is being used for filming and will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1.

In a statement on the tea rooms website, bosses wrote: "This is a great compliment to my tea rooms and we are very proud to have been chosen to be part of such an exciting and different world for a few days."