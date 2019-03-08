E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sunday train services to improve across region - but not on all routes

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 September 2019

More Sunday trains will run on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich from December. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More Sunday trains will run on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich from December. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

An hourly service is being introduced on three Suffolk rail routes seven days a week from December.

Trains will run every hour during the day on Sundays on the East Suffolk Line from Ipswich to Lowestoft, between Ipswich and Cambridge and on the Lowestoft to Norwich from December 15.

There are already hourly services on these lines on weekdays and Saturdays. And there will be an extra Sunday train on the Felixstowe branch from the start of the new timetable.

However Greater Anglia's aim of running an hourly service on the route between Ipswich and Peterborough is still not in the timetable - the company is talking to Network Rail about capacity issues on that route.

There are problems with bottlenecks at Haughley junction just north of Stowmarket, at Ely, and on the single-track stretch through Soham in Cambridgeshire.

Jonathan Denby, from Greater Anglia, said: "We are working hard with Network Rail to try to get these issues resolved. We know the demand is there for an hourly service. We put it in our franchise agreement and we'll have the new trains for it.

"But we have to wait until they can be fitted in - and hope that will happen before too long.

"We're really pleased at the other services. Introducing an hourly service is fundamental to growing passenger numbers.

"If people know their train leaves at so many minutes past the hour every hour they are much more confident about using the train."

Greater Anglia is also introducing some through services between Norwich and Stansted Airport in the new timetable.

Aaron Taffera, Chair of The East Suffolk Community Rail Partnership said: "We're delighted by this fantastic news. The new hourly service in Sundays is a big deal for the Ipswich - Lowestoft line as this doubles the number of services people will be able to use.

"The current Sunday timetable is a two-hourly frequency between Ipswich and Lowestoft, so this will effectively double capacity on the line and make travelling on it so much more convenient and attractive.

"With new trains on the way too, the line is set to continue to go from strength to strength, benefiting local people, tourists and the Suffolk economy."

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sunday train services to improve across region – but not on all routes

More Sunday trains will run on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich from December. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorcyclist, 36, dies a week after four-vehicle crash

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Ambulance on scene after cyclist and van collide

A van and a cyclist have been in collision in Cullum Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New Anglia LEP reveals Norfolk and Suffolk rebrand for Brexit-ready region

(L-R) Doug Field, joint chief executive of the East of England Co-Op, Kieran Miles, founder of Duco, Jeanette Wheeler, New Anglia LEP board member, Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, and Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP. Picture: Teele Photography

Ipswich archive centre The Hold topped out as roof takes shape

Topping Out ceremony at The Hold in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists