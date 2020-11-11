E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vulcan, Lancasters and more - Memories of Clacton Airshow in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 November 2020

A special occasion as the last two Lancasters, a British and Canadian plane, teamed up at Clacton Airshow in 2014. The Canadian plane flew together with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Picture: JOHN PARISH

JOHN PARISH

Readers have been sharing their memories of Clacton Airshow over the years, after a year when it sadly had to take a break due to coronavirus.

Photographers capturing the action at the 2014 Clacton Airshow Picture: JOHN PARISHPhotographers capturing the action at the 2014 Clacton Airshow Picture: JOHN PARISH

John Parish, of Braintree, has sent in some of his collection of photos taken during visits to the hugely popular event.

A very wet Clacton Airshow in 2006 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANTA very wet Clacton Airshow in 2006 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

John said: “I have attended a few of the fantastic Clacton Airshows. There have always been friendly crowds and some breathtaking displays.

Wing walkers putting on an exciting display at Clacton Airshow Picture: JOHN PARISHWing walkers putting on an exciting display at Clacton Airshow Picture: JOHN PARISH

“I always loved the fast jets roaring across the Clacton seafront with awestruck crowds, and the wonderful displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, as my father was a fleet air Arm Navigator in the Second World War.

A special moment as a magnificent Vulcan gave a display at Clacton Airshow Picture: JOHN PARISHA special moment as a magnificent Vulcan gave a display at Clacton Airshow Picture: JOHN PARISH

“One special memory was seeing the magnificent Vulcan giving an awe-inspiring display, a very special moment.”

Watching spectacular flights at Clacton Airshow in 2012 Picture: JOHN PARISHWatching spectacular flights at Clacton Airshow in 2012 Picture: JOHN PARISH

Graham Day of Stowmarket also shared his memories of the airshow, telling how he enjoyed all the heritage on show at the 2018 event.

Sally B flying over Clacton Pier Picture: JOHN PARISHSally B flying over Clacton Pier Picture: JOHN PARISH

Graham said: “I travelled to the first day of the 2108 Clacton Airshow by Ipswich Buses - very punctual and reliable. After a coffee and a Bakewell tart in the Jolly Roger Café on the pier, I found a place on the seafront promenade to watch the show. There were aerobatic displays, including wing walking. Other displays included a Mustang and vintage de Havilland Vampires owned by the Norwegian Air Force.

“The real highlight was the display by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Hurricane and Spitfires) and the Red Arrows weaving their patriotic geometric patterns across the sky.

Sunshine for the second day of the Clacton Airshow in 2006 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTSunshine for the second day of the Clacton Airshow in 2006 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

“I had a lovely conversation with a lady and her young family from Southend on Sea. I also listened to the live commentary broadcast on the local radio at the airshow.

“An excellent day out which I would hope to repeat in the future.”

While the event has often seen glorious sunshine over the years, this hasn’t always been the case. The rain poured down at the event in 2006, but spectators still enjoyed watching from the beach, despite getting soaked!

Do you have memories of airshows in East Anglia? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

